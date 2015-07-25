Rolls-Royce honours Singapore with an incredible limited-edition car

Rolls Royce The one-of-a-kind vehicle is currently for sale.

For the first time ever, Rolls-Royce has created a car to honour the anniversary of a country.

The luxury car brand announced this week that it will be selling a SG50 Ghost Series II in connection with the 50th anniversary of Singapore’s independence, which will be celebrated during Jubilee Weekend on August 7-10.

“This SG50 Ghost Series II, a unique celebratory Rolls-Royce, will sit as a timeless masterpiece in a client’s care to reflect on this significant milestone,” Paul Harris, Asia Pacific regional director of Rolls-Royce, said in a press release.

A price for the limited edition Ghost has not been announced, but the Singapore dealer is already speaking with a few potential buyers, according to Rolls-Royce. The base price for a normal Ghost Series II is about $US290,000.

The car boasts an all-white exterior that’s decorated with a red coachline to honour the Singapore flag, according to Rolls-Royce.

The interior features dark red leather seats that have Singapore’s iconic Merlion stitched into each headrest.

Here’s a close-up view of the headrest. A total of 15,080 stitches went into the process, according to Rolls-Royce.

On the vehicle’s tread plate is an intricate sketch of Singapore’s skyline with the words “Hand Built in Goodwood, England for Singapore’s 50th Anniversary.”

