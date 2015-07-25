Rolls-Royce honours Singapore with an incredible limited-edition car

Steven Benna
SG50 Ghost SII (4)Rolls RoyceThe one-of-a-kind vehicle is currently for sale.

For the first time ever, Rolls-Royce has created a car to honour the anniversary of a country.

The luxury car brand announced this week that it will be selling a SG50 Ghost Series II in connection with the 50th anniversary of Singapore’s independence, which will be celebrated during Jubilee Weekend on August 7-10.

“This SG50 Ghost Series II, a unique celebratory Rolls-Royce, will sit as a timeless masterpiece in a client’s care to reflect on this significant milestone,” Paul Harris, Asia Pacific regional director of Rolls-Royce, said in a press release.

A price for the limited edition Ghost has not been announced, but the Singapore dealer is already speaking with a few potential buyers, according to Rolls-Royce. The base price for a normal Ghost Series II is about $US290,000.

The car boasts an all-white exterior that’s decorated with a red coachline to honour the Singapore flag, according to Rolls-Royce.

ExteriorRolls Royce

The interior features dark red leather seats that have Singapore’s iconic Merlion stitched into each headrest.

InteriorRolls Royce

Here’s a close-up view of the headrest. A total of 15,080 stitches went into the process, according to Rolls-Royce.

SG50 Ghost SII (8)Rolls Royce

On the vehicle’s tread plate is an intricate sketch of Singapore’s skyline with the words “Hand Built in Goodwood, England for Singapore’s 50th Anniversary.”

SG50 Ghost SII (10)Rolls Royce

