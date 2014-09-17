A Hong Kong Tycoon Just Placed The Largest Order In Rolls-Royce History

Rolls Royce A rendering of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Extended Wheelbase ordered by Stephen Hung.

Hong Kong real estate entrepreneur Stephen Hung just placed an order for 30 Rolls-Royce Phantoms — the largest such order in company history.

Valued at $US20 million by the Financial Times, the fleet will be owned by Hung’s upcoming Louis XIII Hotel and Casino in Macau, where it will shuttle wealthy Chinese gamblers around town. Even though the gaming haven is going through its worst summer since 2012, Hung’s Louis XIII promises to take luxury to a whole new level when it opens in 2016.

For example, the most expensive suite in the 22-story hotel is expected to cost as much as $US130,000 a night, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“We at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars are delighted and honoured that Mr Hung has commissioned Rolls-Royce to provide the largest single order of Phantoms in history,” said Rolls Royce CEO Torsten Mueller-Oetvoes in a statement. “The Louis XIII fleet of Phantoms promises to be one of most impressive sights ever seen in Macau when they arrive at the…hotel in 2016. Mr Hung’s commission reaffirms Phantom’s pinnacle position as the motor car of choice for those seeking to experience the finest luxury the world has to offer.”

Rolls Royce No passenger will ever forget whose Phantom he or she is riding in.

According to Rolls-Royce, each of the 30 Extended Wheelbase Phantoms will be custom-designed by the company’s Bespoke Vehicles Team. Interior accents and features will mirror the 55 year-old Hung’s over-the-top style. In fact, two of the cars in the fleet will feature additional internal and external gold accents, and are the most expensive Phantoms ever commissioned. All 30 cars in the Louis XIII fleet will feature bespoke timekeeping by Graff Luxury Watches.

Although Louis XIII will have the largest fleet of Rolls Royces, it won’t have the most famous hotel fleet. That distinction belongs to the Peninsula Hotel in neighbouring Hong Kong, whose trademark fleet of dark green Rolls-Royces have been keeping passengers happy for decades.

Louis XIII A rendering of the 22-story Louis XIII Hotel.

In addition to the fleet, Rolls-Royce will also assist in the design of the hotel’s driveway. And the automaker will train chauffeurs in the proper handling the handcrafted luxury land yachts.

Even more intriguing is Stephen Hung’s history with Rolls-Royce. According to the Wall Street Journal, as the son of wealthy real estate investors, Hung drove a Rolls Royce to work, even as an intern with Citibank,

He eventually became head of investment banking in Asia for Merrill Lynch. Here’s a look inside his world, which might explain why he chose such an out-there look for his hotel’s Rolls-Royce fleet:

