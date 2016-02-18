A look back at the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II -- the finest car I've ever driven

When imperious Rolls-Royce introduced an “entry level” model over five years ago, the automotive aristocracy simply didn’t know what to expect. Some feared that BMW, Rolls-Royce’s parent company, had gone off its rocker.

But fortunately for fans and customers of the brand, that car turned out to be the well-received Ghost, a car that became a sales leader for the company. In 2014, Rolls-Royce decided to make the Ghost even better by releasing an updated version, dubbed the Series II.

Last winter, I spent a weekend with a claret-red example. And it was every bit as good as it reputation suggested. So I thought a flashback was in order this winter, just as a reminder of how good a car can be.

