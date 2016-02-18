A look back at the Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II -- the finest car I've ever driven

Benjamin Zhang
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series IIBenjamin Zhang/Business Insider

When imperious Rolls-Royce introduced an “entry level” model over five years ago, the automotive aristocracy simply didn’t know what to expect. Some feared that BMW, Rolls-Royce’s parent company, had gone off its rocker.

But fortunately for fans and customers of the brand, that car turned out to be the well-received Ghost, a car that became a sales leader for the company. In 2014, Rolls-Royce decided to make the Ghost even better by releasing an updated version, dubbed the Series II.

Last winter, I spent a weekend with a claret-red example. And it was every bit as good as it reputation suggested. So I thought a flashback was in order this winter, just as a reminder of how good a car can be.

Even by Rolls-Royce standards, the Ghost has a lot to live up to. Its namesake is the most famous car in company history: the Silver Ghost. Here it's transporting Prince Charles and ...

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

.... here with Col. T.E. Lawrence (aka Lawrence of Arabia) at the helm. Could the Ghost II deliver the experience its lineage promised?

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

I settled into the soft-leather-lined cabin of the Ghost and immediately knew I was driving something special -- even as a snowstorm took aim at the Northeast.

Ben Zhang/Business Insider

I've driven some incredible cars. Like a very luxurious Bentley ...

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

... a very beautiful Jaguar ...

Milan Mody

... and a very powerful Audi.

Audi

But the Ghost Series II was nothing like those other cars.

Rolls-Royce

'Entry level' is actually misleading.

Rolls-Royce

It's not as large as its Phantom big brother, but the Ghost I drove still costs almost $400,000.

Rolls-Royce

Inside, the Ghost is quiet. Quiet like a monastery.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

When the huge V12 engine erupts, you hear little more than a whisper.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

A Mardi Gras parade could march by, but the Ghost's suspension and sound-isolation technology would block out the noise.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The Rolls glides effortlessly over bumps and dips in the road. The feeling is almost ethereal.

Rolls-Royce

The Ghost is completely different from even its closest competitor, the Bentley Flying Spur.

Bentley

With 616 horsepower, the Bentley is a serious athlete with a 200 mph top speed -- ready to draw on an abundance of power.

Bentley Motors

The Ghost, on the other hand, is an old-school gent: a thoroughly capable sportsman, but reserved.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

There's a BMW 6.6-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine under the hood, producing a supercar-esque 563 horsepower. A dash from zero to 60 mph takes 4.8 seconds -- that's Porsche 911 territory. Top speed is capped at 155 mph.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The Ghost even uses satellites to adjust the transmission according to changes in geography. Shifts were the smoothest I've ever encountered -- it's like they're powered by double cream.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Enter through the 'suicide' doors and you'll quickly realise that the Ghost's cabin is remarkable.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The front seat is modern and yet pure Rolls. The thin steering wheel, column shifter, and a dash covered by a plank of Paldao wood harvested from the rain forests of southeast Asia are all throwbacks.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

But underneath the classic veneer are state-of-the-art driving tools. The steering wheel is light yet precise. The Ghost also has stability control and adaptive cruise control, plus ...

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

.... night vision! The infrared camera is perfect if you need to dodge the neighbours' escaped prized stallion.

Ben Zhang/Business Insider

As with all Rolls-Royces, the Ghost comes with a BMW iDrive-based infotainment system.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

In the back, passengers get a pair of $6,000 picnic tables, as well as a $7,000 rear theatre.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

And then there are the glorious seats: heated, reclining, and with a massage function. They're insanely comfortable, with leatherwork that takes craftsmen two weeks to hand-stitch. The hides of nine cows go into every car.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rear passengers get their own iDrive controller and command console.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

For those who need more rear legroom than the Ghost can offer ...

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

... Rolls-Royce will gladly sell you an extended wheelbase version.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Carefully crafted details can be found throughout the car. The retractable 'Spirit of Ecstasy' hood ornament comes with its own spotlight ...

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

... and the 'Spirit of Ecstasy' emblem is embossed into the window sill.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

There's an ornate Ghost clock ...

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

... and polished stainless-steel tread plates. The attention to detail is astonishing!

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

But there's more! The Roll-Royce emblem in the middle of the wheel floats, remaining stationary no matter how fast the car is going.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

Off course, the Ghost comes with the now famous Teflon-coated Rolls-Royce umbrellas. Neat fact: the car will actually dry the umbrella by piping in warm air from the engine.

Benjamin Zhang/Business Insider

The Ghost was not without its quirks. Instead of a traditional tachometer, there was a 'Power Reserve' meter. I found myself revving the engine just to make sure it was running!

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Even in snow, the car looked spectacular.

Aaron Bhadra

Does the Ghost Series II live up to its legendary name? Absolutely! The Ghost is a miracle of refinement and elegance. It is the finest motorcar I've ever encountered.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

