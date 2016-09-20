Rolls-Royce made a stunning driverless concept car that has a couch and TV inside

Driverless cars are coming.
Uber is actually already letting select users in Pittsburgh hail a self-driving car as part of its pilot program. With autonomous tech advancing to the point where cars are becoming fully autonomous, automakers are starting to re-thinking the interior design of their cars.
Rolls-Royce is experimenting with how the inside of its cars could change with driverless tech. The company gave a glimpse of what the interior of its cars may look like when it unveiled its Vision 100 concept car earlier this year. Scroll down for a closer look:
The backseat comes with a silk sofa that seats two. The car is basically a moving living room, as there is no access to a steering wheel with the car driving on its own.
Rolls-Royce
Passengers can sit back and watch a show on a giant OLED screen that takes up the entire wall of the front cabin.
Rolls-Royce
The car comes with other luxurious features, like sleek doors that swing open when you're ready to start your trip.
Rolls-Royce
Rob Ludacer
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.