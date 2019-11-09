Rolls-Royce pulled the wraps off of its darkest car yet: The Black Badge Cullinan

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the “King of the Night”: the Black Badge trim for the Cullinan.

The automaker calls it the “darkest, most urban expression of a Black Badge motor car yet.”

It starts at $US382,000.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the “King of the Night”: the Black Badge trim for the Cullinan, the automaker’s luxury SUV.

The Black Badge trim caters to the newest generation of “super-luxury” consumers, according to the automaker. The Cullinan joins three other Rolls-Royce cars with the pitch black trim: the Wraith, Ghost, and Dawn. However, the automaker calls this example the “darkest, most urban expression of a Black Badge motor car yet.”

“Once the marque’s designers, engineers and craftspeople began pursuing this dramatic alter ego (of the Black Badge), it became clear that these motor cars could not only exist comfortably beneath this revered and historic brand but they would define a new space within the super-luxury market,” CEO of Rolls-Royce Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in a prepared statement.

The Cullinan, pre-Black Badge, was originally introduced to satisfy demands from Rolls-Royce’s younger and adventurous clientele, according to the automaker. This option targets that audience even more.

Keep scrolling to see the Black Badge Cullinan, which evokes memories of the BMW’s Vantablack X6:

There are six finished, painted layers of Technical Carbon on the exterior.

These layers are left to cure for 72 hours before being completed with the automaker’s mirror finish.

The paint and lacquer on the Cullinan’s exterior has been hand-polished 10 times.

The process takes a total of 21 days.

This makes it the most complete surface finish process ever applied to one paint colour, according to the automaker.

The 22-inch wheels are used exclusively in the Black Badge Cullinan …

… and its coloured brake callipers are painted a glossy red.

All of the normally chrome surfaces, such as the trim and exhaust pipes, have all been blacked out.

The vertical grille bars have been polished but reflect the black paint around it.

“The marque’s Colour and Trim experts gently sensationalised the engineering substance of Black Badge, seamlessly blending superlative comfort, bold aesthetics, advanced materials and precise, meticulous craftsmanship,” the automaker said.

The interior is fitted with Forge Yellow-trimmed leather that contrasts the black.

It also has a woven carbon-fibre finish that the automaker says produces a three-dimensional effect.

The infinity symbol in the interior represents “infinite engine power” and therefore, the automaker’s “pursuit of power.”

To keep along with the night sky motif on the roof, there are eight white shooting stars on the interior roof over the front seats.

The automaker says this acknowledges the car’s “owner-driver appeal.”

The car is fitted with a 6.75-litre 600-horsepower V-12 engine. The SUV starts at $US382,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.