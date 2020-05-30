Rolls-Royce is now selling a $27,000 miniature replica of its $330,000 SUV complete with working lights and 'bespoke' details

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Cullinan 1:8-scale replica.

The 1:8-scale Rolls-Royce Cullinan replica is made from over 1,000 pieces.

It takes 450 hours to assemble.

It reportedly costs between $US17,100 and $US36,500.

If you were freaked out by the above press photo just now, don’t worry. Rolls-Royce hasn’t suddenly hired a team of white-gloved giants to pose with its cars. What it has done, rather, is made a 1:8-scale replica of its Cullinan SUV.

The 1:8-scale Cullinan isn’t a toy. You’re a goose for even thinking so. It is even “far more than a mere model,” the official Rolls-Royce press release states.

The little Cullinan is an authentic replica of the full-sized thing. Rolls-Royce says every detail has been perfectly recreated by hand and tailored to the customer’s personal preferences. It’s made from more than 1,000 individual pieces. Putting the whole thing together can take up to 450 hours – which, as Rolls-Royce points out, is over half the amount of time needed to build a regular Cullinan.

There are about 40,000 exterior paint finishes to choose from. After the paint is applied, the coachline is applied with a fine brush. The replica even has working exterior lights. Under the hood, you’ll find a miniaturized version of the 6.75-litre, twin-turbocharged V12 engine that powers the real Cullinan.

Seems like the inside is where the magic is, though. There’s wood finishing, headrest embroidery, and seat piping and stitching.

The replica comes in a display case that’s about a metre long, or approximately three feet. It’s set on a gloss-black base that’s mounted on a plinth so you can examine it at every angle.

Rolls-Royce reasons that with COVID-19-related stay-at-home mandates, its customers probably aren’t getting as much seat time in their real Cullinans as they normally would. So, to ease the separation anxiety a touch, it’s offering this 1:8-scale replica. Folks don’t even have to leave their houses to enjoy it – the perfect solution.

Rolls-Royce didn’t include a price for the little Cullinan, nor did it respond to Business Insider’s requests for pricing information, but a spokesperson for the car company told Car and Driver the model starts at $US27,000. To put things into perspective, a new Kia Rio costs $US15,850.

But consider this: Instead of the Kia, you’d get a Rolls-Royce Cullinan you can’t fit inside and that doesn’t drive.

