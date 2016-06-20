US

This Rolls-Royce concept looks like a 1920s Phantom crossed with something out of 'Tron'

Justin Gmoser

Rolls-Royce is joining BMW and MINI in presenting what they think could be their car of the future. The “Rolls-Royce VISION NEXT 100”, otherwise known as the “103EX”, is designed with the notion of ultimate comfort and luxury. It is also filled with futuristic technology, such as its on-board virtual assistant Eleanor. 

