This Rolls-Royce concept looks like a 1920s Phantom crossed with something out of 'Tron'

Rolls-Royce is joining BMW and MINI in presenting what they think could be their car of the future. The “Rolls-Royce VISION NEXT 100”, otherwise known as the “103EX”, is designed with the notion of ultimate comfort and luxury. It is also filled with futuristic technology, such as its on-board virtual assistant Eleanor.

