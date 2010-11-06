This Is What An Exploding Jet Engine Does To Your CDS

Gregory White

CDS on the debt of Rolls Royce has skyrockets in the aftermath of the Qantas’ engine explosion yesterday.

The explosion occurred in a Rolls Royce jet engine, and escaped the jet engine casing. The flying shrapnel could have caused severe damage to the A 380 Airbus just, but fortunately did not.

The company’s CDS has not been as lucky, however. Shares in Rolls Royce are down 9.7% on the news.

From Markit:

RR CDS 115

Photo: Markit

