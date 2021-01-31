These custom Rolls-Royces feature everything from rose gold to thousands of iridescent feathers — see inside

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Sportive Collection.

The Bespoke Collective is a Rolls-Royce team of craftspeople, engineers, and designers.

Their job is to create custom and bespoke cars for customers.

One of the cars that Rolls-Royce featured recently had 3,000 iridescent feathers inside.

Some BadStuff happened last year. Even luxury boutique automaker Rolls-Royce acknowledges this. But at least its customers weren’t hit so hard that they couldn’t still shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars for bespoke designs, which helped keep the automaker’s craftspeople employed. Jobs!

The Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective is a team of craftspeople, designers, and engineers who take a customer’s Rolls-Royce a step further and customise it to their exact specifications and creativity, according to a press release. Because of the pandemic, Rolls said that its designers and customers “found themselves confined to the safety of their homes.” Very responsible of them.

This, in turn, led to “a change in [the] source of inspiration from travel and its associated items of luxury grandeur, to rich and textural surroundings of the home, architecture and moments of stillness found in nature.”

Same. We’ll see how these custom cars turned out in a second, but if were me, my “rich and textural surroundings of the home” would include plastic takeout containers and the crisp whiteness of my KN95 masks. Perfect for a Wraith, in one girl’s humble opinion.

Despite the pandemic and economic downturn, though, Rolls-Royce said it actually experienced a “robust increase” of bespoke commissions in 2020 over 2019. While a global crisis grips everyone else, why not stick your money where it matters: in a custom Rolls?

Part of Rolls-Royce’s business is creating custom cars for customers willing to pay for the service. On average, the automaker experienced a “robust increase” of bespoke commissions in 2020 over 2019.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Sportive Collection.

This is the Sportive Collection. It’s comprised of two Black Badge Dawns and nine Black Badge Wraiths.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Sportive Collection.

The interior has a coloured weave that matches the car’s exterior colour. There are also hand-painted exterior coachlines.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Sportive Collection.

The cars were commissioned for the United Arab Emirates.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Sportive Collection.

The Arctic White and Hotspur Red Phantom is completely red inside, including its trunk.

Rolls-Royce Arctic White and Hotspur Red Rolls-Royce Phantom.

It’s so, so red.

Rolls-Royce Arctic White and Hotspur Red Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The car was commissioned by a Rolls-Royce collector in Texas.

Rolls-Royce Arctic White and Hotspur Red Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The inside of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan “Spirit of Russia” Collection has a map of Russia on its Starlight Headliner.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Cullinan ‘Spirit of Russia’ Collection.

The Dawn Silver Bullet Collection turns the four-seater convertible into a two-seater convertible.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection.

The cars are limited to just 50 examples around the world.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection.

They’re all painted in Brewster Silver Paint.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Dawn Silver Bullet Collection.

The Dusk in Tokyo collection is made of up a Phantom, Wraith, Dawn, and Cullinan. They’re meant to celebrate Tokyo.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Dusk in Tokyo.

The Spirit of Ecstacy is depicted in rose gold.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Dusk in Tokyo.

The fascia clock is made of rose gold.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Dusk in Tokyo.

As are other details.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Dusk in Tokyo.

The illuminated fascia in the Rolls-Royce Ghost uses 152 LEDs and 90,000 laser-etched dots. It twinkles when you look at it.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Ghost illuminated fascia.

You’ll remember the Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection.

It’s limited to just 50 examples as well.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Kryptos Collection.

There’s an in-motion, data-stream inspired pattern on the headliner.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Wraith Kryptos Collection.

The Spirit of Ecstacy bears the word “Kryptos” in code.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Kryptos Collection.

A South African artist Dr. Esther Mahlangu loaned her artistry to the Rolls-Royce Mahlangu Phantom.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Mahlangu Phantom.

It’s a one-of-a-kind commission that features contemporary African art.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Mahlangu Phantom.

There are bold, vibrant colours and geometric shapes.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Mahlangu Phantom.

The Rolls-Royce Neon Nights Colour Trilogy includes a Dawn, Wrath, and Cullinan.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Neon Nights Colour Trilogy.

The colours are Lime Rock Green, Eagle Rock Red, and Mirabeau Blue.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Neon Nights Colour Trilogy.

It’s a limited run of the cars. Only four cars of each colour will be made.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Neon Nights Colour Trilogy.

The green is inspired by a green tree frog from Australia.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Neon Nights Colour Trilogy.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom “Iridescent Opulence” has more than 3,000 iridescent tail feathers. Sourced sustainably, of course.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘Iridescent Opulence.’

The car was created through a partnership with Nature Squared, a Swiss materials specialist.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘Iridescent Opulence.’

The whole thing is supposed to remind you of nature.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Phantom ‘Iridescent Opulence.’

From the outside, the Rolls-Royce Steed Phantom Extended looks like a regular Phantom.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Steed Phantom Extended.

But look inside! There’s an embroidered horse on the back door.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Steed Phantom Extended.

You’ll find a little handpainted coachline detail of the sun and the eight planets of our Solar System on the Rolls-Royce Wraith “Inspired by Earth.”

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Wraith ‘Inspired by Earth.

You can see an airbrushed satellite image of the Middle East on the fascia.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Wraith ‘Inspired by Earth.

The car’s hood also a satellite view of the Middle East.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Wraith ‘Inspired by Earth.

The interior leather is coloured to look like the Emirates’ desert sand. The blue is supposed to represent the lakes and rivers.

Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce Wraith ‘Inspired by Earth.

