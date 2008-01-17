Rolling Stones To EMI: We're Outta Here! EMI: Buh-bye!

First Robbie Williams, then Coldplay, now another music act expresses its dissatisfaction with the Guy Hands, EMI’s newish owner. The Rolling Stones will release their next album, a soundtrack to the upcoming Martin Scorcese documentary “Shine A Light” with Universal Music Group instead of EMI, where the group actually has a record deal.

This is supposedly due in part because the band doesn’t like the private equity chief’s management style, though an EMI PR person says this is one-album thing, and the band isn’t leaving the label for good. But as Maura Johnston points out, the Rolling Stones are exactly the kind of band Guy Hands would probably be happy to drop. They’re expensive, they don’t sell well, and they make tons of money on the road — none of which goes to the record label.

