No Satisfaction: Rolling Stones + YouTube = Boring

The Rolling Stones are teaming up with YouTube for a new “channel.” Will we get to see live sets from the band, previously unreleased footage, or clips of them recording “Sticky Fingers?” Nope.



It looks like fans can ask the band questions, and they will answer. That’s about it.

The good news: There’s already plenty of unofficial Stones footage on Google’s (GOOG) video site.



