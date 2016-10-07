The Rolling Stones are releasing their first new album in over a decade this year

The Rolling Stones have announced their first new album in over a decade.

“Blue & Lonesome,” the band’s first album since 2005’s “A Bigger Bang,” is due out December 2.

The new LP will feature 12 covers of blues classics by artists like Jimmy Reed, Otis Rush, and Howlin’ Wolf, among others.

The Stones have also teased a clip of their cover of “Just Your Fool,” which was originally recorded by Buddy Johnson and His Orchestra in 1953.

Listen to the song below, and check out the album cover and tracklist, via Pitchfork and Polydor Records.

Tracklist:

1. “Just Your Fool”

2. “Commit A Crime”

3. “Blue And Lonesome”

4. “All Of Your Love”

5. “I Gotta Go”

6. “Everybody Knows About My Good Thing”

7. “Ride ‘Em On Down”

8. “Hate To See You Go”

9. “Hoo Doo Blues”

10. “Little Rain”

11. “Just Like I Treat You”

12. “I Can’t Quit You Baby”

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.