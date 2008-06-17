Rolling Stones Deny Reports Of Live-Nation Deal

: The Rolling Stones have played down a weekend report that the band planned to ditch long-term record company EMI to join concert promoter Live Nation.



But industry experts still believe the British group could soon part ways with the label, which was taken private in 2007 and has struggled to keep some of its biggest artists.

“We are not in talks with Live Nation in connection with any record deal,” London-based Rolling Stones spokesman Bernard Doherty said on Monday, reading from a brief statement.

