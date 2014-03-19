Rolling Stones Cancel Australia And New Zealand Tour After Mick Jagger Posts Tribute To L'Wren Scott

Following the shocking death of Mick Jagger’s girlfriend of over 12 years, fashion designer L’Wren Scott, The Rolling Stones just announced they have postponed the rest of their Australia and New Zealand concert tour.

The band released the following statement: “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry and disappointed to announce the postponement of the rest of their 14 ON FIRE tour of Australia and New Zealand following the death of L’Wren Scott.”

It continued, “Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood wish to thank all of their fans for their support at this difficult time and hope that they will fully understand the reason for this announcement.”

The seven rescheduled shows will be announced at a later date.

In the meantime, Jagger took to his Facebook today to post a tribute to his longtime “lover and best friend.” It has nearly 41,000 “likes” and 12,000 “shares” of support.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.