An ex-HP exec reportedly paid millions for a private Rolling Stones show near San Diego

The Rolling Stones have been hanging out in California for a few days, apparently.

After playing a sold-out show at Petco Park Sunday night, rumours began swirling this week that the Stones were still in the area, prepping for another show at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach.

The audience is said to be a bit more intimate: just 400 to 500 friends of one activist investor and former HP chairman, Ralph Whitworth, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

Whitworth is rumoured to have paid somewhere around $US2 million for the Stones gig, San Diego CBS affiliate, KFMB reported. The TV station cites “multiple sources” who confirmed to them that the Stones would be playing at the Belly Up, and say “no tickets will be sold to the public.”

These people are trying to get in anyway, though:

Right of the door will see the Stones, left side extremely doubtful. The crazy scene live at 10 on @SanDiego6 News! pic.twitter.com/VySOVx7a12

— John Carroll (@JohnCarrollSD6) May 28, 2015

100s in front of Belly Up in Solana Beach hoping against hope to see Rolling Stones private concert. @SanDiego6 at 10 pic.twitter.com/zUKkcVa2ic

— John Carroll (@JohnCarrollSD6) May 28, 2015

By Wednesday afternoon, the secret was out:

Unloading equipment for the private Rolling Stones concert 2nite at Belly Up. We’re LIVE @cbs8 at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/tuMXTQdnBW

— Barbara Richards (@sdbrichards) May 27, 2015

