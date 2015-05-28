An ex-HP exec reportedly paid millions for a private Rolling Stones show near San Diego

Bryan Logan
Rolling StonesREUTERS/Gary HershornRolling Stones singer Mick Jagger performs during the band’s concert as part of their ‘A Bigger Bang World Tour’ at Madison Square Garden in New York January 18, 2006.

The Rolling Stones have been hanging out in California for a few days, apparently.

After playing a sold-out show at Petco Park Sunday night, rumours began swirling this week that the Stones were still in the area, prepping for another show at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach.

The audience is said to be a bit more intimate: just 400 to 500 friends of one activist investor and former HP chairman, Ralph Whitworth, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

Whitworth is rumoured to have paid somewhere around $US2 million for the Stones gig, San Diego CBS affiliate, KFMB reported. The TV station cites “multiple sources” who confirmed to them that the Stones would be playing at the Belly Up, and say “no tickets will be sold to the public.”

These people are trying to get in anyway, though:

 By Wednesday afternoon, the secret was out:

