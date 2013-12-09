Rolling Stones' Adelaide Show Sells Out And Tickets Are Already Being Scalped Online for $3000

Getty / Matt Cardy

The Rolling Stones are having more luck in Adelaide that the beleaguered English cricket team, with their March 22 show, next year at Adelaide Oval, selling out.

50,000 tickets priced at up to $580 were snapped up within three hours.

As a result, ABC News is reporting premium tickets are already being offered online for up to $3000. Unlike other states, South Australia does not have anti-scalping laws.

The state Government put up a $450,000 sweetener to entice The Rolling Stones to play the city for the first time in 20 years and launch the oval after a $535 million redevelopment, which remains incomplete during the Ashes test.

Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger, who becomes a great-grandfather next year, was obviously pleased with the deal, tweeting it was “a buzz” to be the first to play the revamped oval.

Can't wait to be back in Australia after all this time & what a buzz to be the first to play at the Adelaide Oval! #StonesAdelaide — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) November 20, 2013

The Rolling Stones last toured Australia in 2006 and marked 50 years as a band in 2013.

Presale tickets for other Australian concerts in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Hanging Rock go on sale today for subscribers to promoter Frontier Touring, for 24 hours, or more likely, until allocations are exhausted. Hanging Rock is first at 2pm, AEDT, followed by Sydney at 3pm.

General release is next Monday, December 16.

Despite premium tickets costing nearly as much as the average weekly wage, the concerts are expected to sell out almost immediately.

