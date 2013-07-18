Rolling Stone Stands By Its Decision To Put Dzhokhar Tsarnaev On The Cover

Rolling Stone has released a statement about the



controversial cover for its August issue, standing by its decision to put the man suspected of bombing the Boston Marathon on its cover.The April terrorist attack killed three people and wounded about 260 others.

Here’s Rolling Stone’s statement that accompanies the article titled “Jahar’s World”:

Our hearts go out to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing, and our thoughts are always with them and their families. The cover story we are publishing this week falls within the traditions of journalism and Rolling Stone’s long-standing commitment to serious and thoughtful coverage of the most important political and cultural issues of our day. The fact that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is young, and in the same age group as many of our readers, makes it all the more important for us to examine the complexities of this issue and gain a more complete understanding of how a tragedy like this happens.

The magazine usually features celebrities on its cover and has been criticised for apparently glorifying Tsarnaev. He is facing charges of murder and using weapons of mass destruction. Authorities say he carried out the attack with his older brother Tamerlan, who died in a shootout with police days after the bombings.

Among those criticising Rolling Stone are CVS Pharmacy and Massachusetts-based grocery store chain Tedeschi Food Shops, both of which announced a boycott of the issue. Neither company will be selling the issues in stores.

CVS said in a statement that “as a company with deep roots in New England and a strong presence in Boston, we believe this is the right decision out of respect for the victims of the attack and their loved ones.” Tedeschi went a bit further, saying that the company “supports the need to share the news with everyone, but cannot support actions that serve to glorify the evil actions of anyone.”

