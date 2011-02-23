The Rolling Stone Article That Got Gen. McChrystal Fired Wins Prestigious Polk Award

Rolling Stone



Michael Hastings‘ controversial Rolling Stone article on General McChrystal (The Runaway General), which resulted in McChrystal’s swift firing and David Petraeus’ appointment to Afghanistan has won the prestigious George Polk Award for magazine reporting.Other winners include the AP for its reporting on the Gulf Oil Spill, and Dexter Filkins and Mark Mazzetti of The New York Times, for coverage of fighting in Afghanistan.

ProPublica, the non-profit investigative journalism website headed by former WSJ managing editor Paul Steiger, won two Polk awards for joint projects.

The television reporting award in collaboration with Frontline and Times-Picayune for “Law and Disorder,” which examined brutal actions taken by the New Orleans Police Department in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

And the radio reporting award for its joint investigation with National Public Radio into brain injuries suffered by soldiers claimed the radio reporting award.

See the full list here >

