Did Rolling Stone Just Massively Blow Its Own McChrystal Scoop?

There’s no question as to which story is dominating the news cycle today.That would be Rolling Stone’s bombshell profile of Stanley McChrystal, in which the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan derides President Obama, Vice President Joe Biden, and other White House officials.



Obama is reportedly fuming over the piece and has summoned McChrystal back to Washington so he can deal with him face to face. And the press aide who facilitated Rolling Stone writer Michael Hastings’ unprecedented access in reporting the story has resigned.

But here’s the media angle—can magazine’s any longer afford to hold their explosive stories as print-exclusives?

That’s the question Yahoo! News’ Michael Calderone explores in his contribution to the barrage of reports that are pouring in as we type.

What happened was this…

In the past 24 hours, various news organisations that had obtained the piece, titled “The Runaway General,” began to break little scooplets online, which started making the rounds on Twitter and in the blogosphere. Then, early this morning, Politico published a PDF of the article in its entirety (though they’ve since taken the post down) and the story exploded.

But this all happened before Rolling Stone decided to put the piece online around 11 a.m., which was a rare move, a Rolling Stone spokesman told Yahoo! News, since the magazine almost never publishes entire national affairs stories on the web.

Calderone writes:

While a magazine understandably wants to reap the financial benefits of having a major, deeply reported story only available on the newsstand, the idea of holding breaking news for print doesn’t easily mesh with the demands of the 24/7 online news cycle…

…Clearly, competitors can’t wait until Friday to pick up a copy, especially when McChrystal has already been summoned to the White House. Neschis said that other news organisations requested a copy, and published more details from the magazine article. However, Neschis said that he did not provide a copy to Politico or Time magazine’s political writer Mark Halperin—both of whom published the entire story on Tuesday.

So Rolling Stone essentially got scooped on its own scoop. But it’s also reaping the benefits of all the buzz the piece has generated. (The magazine’s publicist told Yahoo he gave an advancer to the AP, which was the first to report on it Monday afternoon.) We’d imagine RollingStone.com’s web traffic is booming at the moment.

But the question is whether more or less people will want to pick up a copy on the newstand when it comes out this Friday.

Tell us if you plan on doing so in the comments.

And if you haven’t read the article yet, we’ll just say that the author had us at “He prefers Bud Light Lime.”

Read the whole thing here >>

