Rolling Stone & Granddad Keith Richards Is Writing A Children's Picture Book With His Artist Daughter

Tell me a story granddad… Keith Richards is writing a children’s book. Photo Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hard-living guitarist Keith Richards is writing a book, titled Gus & Me: The Story of My Granddad and My First Guitar, with illustrations by his artist daughter, Theodora Richards.

Don’t panic, it’s not a morality tale warning children of the dangers of too much drugs, sex and rock ‘n’ roll, but a story inspired by a childhood tale told in the musician’s fascinating memoir, Life.

It recalls when 70-year-old ‘Keef’ was introduced to the joy of music by his jazz musician grandfather, Theodore Augustus Dupree, who was affectionately known as Gus. Richard’s daughter, Theodora, who carries the Dupree name, is illustrating this autobiographical tale with pen-and-ink collages.

In a statement released on his Facebook page yesterday, Richards said “I have just become a grandfather for the fifth time, so I know what I’m talking about. The bond, the special bond, between kids and grandparents is unique and should be treasured. This is a story of one of those magical moments. May I be as great a grandfather as Gus was to me.”

Print and Digital editions of the book will be released on September 9, 2014.

