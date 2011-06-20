Greece Is About To Get Hit With Widespread Blackouts, As Power Workers Go On Strike Monday

Photo: http://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Athens-night-view1.jpg

Here comes more economic destruction in Greece, courtesy of the powerful power industry workers union.Starting Monday, workers at the Public Power Corporation — which is slated to be privatized — will begin 48 hours of rolling strikes designed to create blackouts, according to Kathimerini



The strikes come about two weeks before expected legislation on the PPC privatization.

Meanwhile, there’s still no hard deal in Greece, just more commitments and supports and efforts at averting catastrophe.

