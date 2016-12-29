This rolling barrier system could reduce the impact of a motorway crash

This rolling barrier system has been designed to reduce impact during crashes on motorways, according to the manufacturer ETI.

Each barrier consists of a steel tube with plastic cylinders that spin on impact.

It is being trialled on a road in Malaysia that is known as an accident hotspot. In three months a report will be published showing if the barrier has reduced dangerous accidents.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

