This rolling barrier system could reduce the impact of a motorway crash

This rolling barrier system has been designed to reduce impact during crashes on motorways, according to the manufacturer ETI.
Each barrier consists of a steel tube with plastic cylinders that spin on impact.
It is being trialled on a road in Malaysia that is known as an accident hotspot. In three months a report will be published showing if the barrier has reduced dangerous accidents.
Produced by Leon Siciliano
