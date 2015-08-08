Inside RollerCon: The world's largest roller derby convention in Las Vegas

V-Diva/Facebook Team USA’s V-Diva posted this on her public Facebook page.

RollerCon is the largest roller derby convention in the world and is hosted annually in Las Vegas.

It’s effectively the Mecca for anyone in the derby community, whether a skater, non-skating official (NSO), a referee, photographer, or even an avid fan.

Roller derby has evolved from the area of sports entertainment in the 1930s to one of the most brutal, yet rewarding and athletically challenging sports in the world. There are approximately 1,250 leagues across the globe and almost half of these are outside the US — the sport’s place of birth.

Like all sports, the nitty gritty rules can become complicated but roller derby is kind of like rugby or American football, without a ball.

An official game has a roster of 14 players on each team and has two 30-minute halves. The game consists of a series of short bursts of play (up to two minutes in length), with four blockers and one jammer from each team on the track. The jammer has a star on their helmet and is the only player that can score by passing a player on the opposing team, after initially passing the pack of skaters in the first lap. The blockers try to hinder the opposing jammer by blocking, forming walls in front or around a jammer, or hitting while also assisting their own jammer.

Like I said, it gets complicated, so if you want to read up about it, check here. If you want to see some of it in action at RollerCon, then check out this slideshow!

I skate with the London-based league Croydon Roller Derby and this year was the first time I got to go to RollerCon. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider This is me with all my gear on. What you can't see here are my roller derby skates and massive kneepads, shot by derby photographer Neil Biggs. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider And this is why we wear so much protection. Roller derby is a full contact sport and we all fall over a lot. This is me during an annual outdoor tournament in Britain, only five days before RollerCon, called Eastbourne Extreme. Neil Biggs/Facebook My league celebrated our fourth consecutive year of winning the Eastbourne Extreme trophy. While most of my team celebrated with champagne, I headed off with a few of the girls to Vegas. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider RollerCon is the mecca for the roller derby community. Although, it's costly for those living outside the US, hundreds travel from across the globe to get to the skater's holy land. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Meanwhile, the Americans that take a road trip to get to RollerCon usually let everyone know where they're going! Lianna Brinded/Business Insider And you get some pretty epic licence plates adorning the car parks. (Incidentally, a 'power jam' is when one of the jammers is sent off the track to serve a penalty, leaving the opposing jammer to continue to try and score points on the track by themselves). Lianna Brinded/Business Insider RollerCon is in its tenth year but only two months before the event was meant to take place in the Riviera, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority bought the Riviera out for £118.2 million ($182.5 million). The LVCVA plans to demolish it. Getty However, the organisers were incredible and managed to secure the new venue at the Las Vegas Convention Centre, attached to the Westgate Hotel across the road. Here's the view from my hotel room. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Unlike most conventions, RollerCon's ticket prices are incredibly cheap. The most expensive ticket is around $149 (£96.50) for the whole event, which includes hundreds of seminars, on-skates training sessions, games to participate in, games to watch, and the parties. Our passes had to carry our real names and derby names, as you can see below. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider There are three full-sized flat tracks for challenges (one 30-minute, non-stop game), bouts (two 30-minute halves with a 10-minute break in the middle), and scrims (pick-up games). Look at that lovely polished concrete. Lianna Brinded / Business Insider There is even a 'banked track,' which is the elevated and inverted track that you see in the film 'Whip It' with Ellen Page. I tried it out for the first time here. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider The reason why the tickets are so cheap is because, like the roller derby community in general, it's heavily reliant on volunteers and self-funding. From the people that work the doors, the officials that run the games, to the Emergency Medical Technicians, many people work for free so we can all enjoy this incredible sport. Lianna Brinded/ Business Insider This is usually the 'uniform' of a derby player at RollerCon. Our tops with our league, derby name and number, bumbags and something warm to wear while we wait. Also our pass with our ID behind it. You get your pass and ID checked at every event, registration, or party. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Skaters, officials, and EMTs, all have derby names. However, an increasing amount of players are starting to use their real surnames as the sport grows. Lianna Brinded / Business Insider On-skates training classes started from as early as 8 a.m. However, you could register as early as two hours beforehand, which led to sometimes incredibly long queues at some ungodly hour. However, it was totally worth it to get into a training session with a world champ. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider There were hundreds of classes over the course of five days and were spread across five designated, full-size training tracks. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Once you got in, you got some of the best training from the world's roller derby elite. Can you spot me in the crowd after training with the World Cup skater for Team USA, V-Diva? Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Training sessions could last up to two hours and ranged from developing skills as a blocker or jammer, or even as specific of learning how to do advanced stops. (Believe me, when you're going around a track as fast as 15 m.p.h. you need all the help you can get in knowing how to stop without breaking something). Lianna Brinded/Business Insider And injuries do happen. One EMT told me there were several broken and injured ankles during RollerCon. Luckily though for my team mate Lady Painelope, she only sprained her ankle when another skater fell on top of her during a game. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider If you're not in classes, you're playing games. Prior to the event, you would go online and apply to play in challenges and bouts. Luckily, here, I got to skate with a lot of friends from back in the UK, in geographical themed game 'Team GB versus We're Not British.' Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Other team names and themed games are usually tongue-in-cheek and have some form of sense of humour. For example, below is 'Marmite versus Jelly.' There were also games called 'Donkey Punching Kangaroos versus Kung Fu Pandas' and 'Black and Blue Dress versus White and Gold Dress.' Lianna Brinded/Business Insider However, some teams are formed as a support group for those with similar life experiences and to raise awareness of their cause. For example, Team Crazy Legs (below) played against Team Metal Legs. TCL raise awareness about mental health and chronic illness, while TML is formed of skaters that suffered a serious injury in their past. These types of teams are tantamount at demonstrating how inclusive the roller derby community is. Mai Anh Du/Facebook Before each game you get to warm up by skating around to warm up the muscles. Here I am below before a game. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider It can be pretty intense because skill levels massively vary. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider But this also means you get the chance to be on the same team (as well as against in some cases) with a World Champ. Here, I got to skate on the same team as London Rollergirls' Kid Block. (It's like being in a doubles match with Andy Murray). Lianna Brinded/Business Insider You also get to push your limits and play against some serious competition. Here I am jamming in a CO-ED game (men and women), which had some World Cup skaters on both sides. Becky Galland/Facebook It's also an amazing way to meet new friends and learn more about the game itself. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider But RollerCon wasn't just about skating. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider There was Sunrise Yoga that started at 6.30 a.m. by the pool. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Some of us also kept up with cardio and strength training in between classes and events. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider And by events, I mean parties! There were several over the course of the week, including the Riedell Superheroes and Super villains costume themed event. Mai Anh Du/Facebook There was also the epic pool party called the 'Black and Blue Ball.' You were only permitted to wear black and/or blue, as a play of the fact that we are all always covered in bruises from playing derby. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider There was even a marriage proposal during the ball. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Many of the costumes were NSFW viewing, and I don't think people wanted me photographing them in their swimsuits, but here I am in a luchador mask that I teamed up with my outfit. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Some of us also made sure we got time to get a drink or two at the bar. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider And, of course, gamble in between parties. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider A lot of us also, un-apologetically, made excursions to some mega eateries, such as the Heart Attack Grill. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider Meanwhile, especially the international players, took the time to try and sightsee and pooled resources together to get over to the Grand Canyon just before or after RollerCon. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider But it wasn't all glamour. If we weren't hand washing our ridiculously pungent derby stench out of all our clothes and pads, we were at the launderette. Lianna Brinded/Business Insider

