A UK theme park is opening a restaurant where rollercoaster tracks replace waitstaff

Chloe Miller, Jeremy Dreyfuss

The Rollercoaster Restaurant is a dining experience set to open May 13th at Alton Towers Resort, a theme park in the UK. Food will be prepared in the kitchen, then delivered to diners via 1,300 feet of steel tracks, which include two loops and a 26-foot drop.

Written by Chloe Miller and produced by Jeremy Dreyfuss

