A Developer Wants To Build A Rollercoaster In Vegas That's So High It Needs FAA Approval

This artist rendering provided by U.S. Thrill Rides LLC shows a tower called the Polercoaster at the Tropicana Las Vegas hotel-casino on the south end of the Strip. U.S. Thrill Rides LLC the developer is seeking federal approval for air space for a 650-foot-tall roller coaster on the Las Vegas Strip. The structure would be about half as high as the 1,149-foot Stratosphere tower, topped by an observation deck, dining and retail.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Florida-based thrill ride developer is seeking federal approval for air space to allow a 650-foot-tall roller coaster on the Las Vegas Strip.



U.S. Thrill Rides LLC, of Windmere, Fla., submitted a request in April to the Federal Aviation Administration for the ride that would be called the Polercoaster, the company’s president, Michael Kitchen, said Tuesday.

Kitchen didn’t dispute telling the Las Vegas Review-Journal (http://bit.ly/19L8Vfb ) the project could cost $100 million and that financing isn’t complete. He said it would be the tallest roller coaster in the world.

Kitchen told The Associated Press that it was too early to talk publicly about the development plan.

“We need to decline an interview and cannot comment at this time on any specific project in Vegas,” he said.

The application shows the tower at the Tropicana Las Vegas hotel-casino on the south end of the Strip resort corridor.

The FAA will assess hazards to air traffic at nearby McCarran International Airport. Clark County officials would use the FAAs feedback in deciding whether to issue permits.

The structure would be about half as high as the 1,149-foot Stratosphere tower at the north end of the Strip, and would be topped by an observation deck, dining and retail.

Kitchen provided renderings showing a tower with two glass elevators to transport sightseers to an observation platform. A spiral track guides eight passenger cars for a swift ride featuring several twists, turns and loops that stretch from the top of the tower to the bottom.

