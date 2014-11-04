Here's Where You'll Find The Richest And Poorest Members Of Congress

It turns out that members of Congress have widely varying financial fortunes.

Roll Call publishes an annual list, based on financial disclosure forms, of the net worth of each US representative, delegate, and senator. We mapped this net worth data for each member of the US House of Representatives. Districts in green have House members with positive net worths, and districts in orange and red have members of Congress with a negative net worth (that is, their total debts are greater than their total assets). We have also marked the five richest members of Congress, as well as the five most indebted ones:

One remarkable thing about this data is the extreme spread of wealth among members of Congress. Darrell Issa, who had the highest net worth not just in the House but in all of Congress, had a higher net worth than the first 283 House members with positive net worth combined.

To see the whole data set, check out Roll Call’s post here.

