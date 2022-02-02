Eminem, Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick, and more acts are nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year

Dolly Parton and Eminem. John Shearer/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 2022 inductees on Wednesday.

Seventeen acts will be considered for induction, including Eminem in his first year of eligibility.

Other nominees include Carly Simon, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, and Dionne Warwick.

Other first-time nominees this year are Beck, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, A Tribe Called Quest, Carly Simon, and Dolly Parton.

The rest of the 2022 nominees include “Love Is a Battlefield” hitmaker Pat Benatar, “Hounds of Love” singer Kate Bush, “Whip It” rockers Devo, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, British metal band Judas Priest, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, punk innovators MC5, iconic rap-metal band Rage Against the Machine, “You’re So Vain” singer-songwriter Carly Simon, and six-time Grammy winner Dionne Warwick.

This is the second year in a row that Bush, Devo, Kuti, Rage Against the Machine, and Warwick will appear on the Rock Hall ballot. In fact, this year marks the fourth nomination for Rage Against the Machine, and the sixth overall for Detroit band MC5.

According to Billboard, the Rock Hall requires that “an artist must have released their first commercial recording 25 years earlier than the year of the nomination.”

The official Class of 2022 will be revealed in May after a rigorous selection process, undertaken by a body of more than 1,000 artists, industry members, and historians. Fans can also vote for their five favorite artists online to add to their overall tallies.

The Class of 2021 was the most diverse list of inductees in the history of the organization, which was founded in 1983. The six chosen artists were Carole King, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, The Go-Go’s, Tina Turner, and Todd Rundgren.