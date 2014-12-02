Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Convicted sex offender and shamed Australian artist and television personality Rolf Harris will not appeal his conviction.

In July, Harris was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for the indecent assault of four women between 1969 and 1986.

The 84-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charges and in August, lodged an appeal against his conviction. In October, a judge rejected Harris’s appeal.

He was given 28 days to request another hearing but, according to the UK Judiciary Office, that period has since expired and there has been no call for an extension.

Harris will not spend the entire time behind bars, as half of his jail term will be served as a non-custodial sentence.

