Rolf Harris Will Face 9 Indecent Assault Charges And 4 Charges Of Making Indecent Images Of Children

Australian entertainer Rolf Harris has been charged with 13 sexual offences against children.

Harris, 83, has been charged with six counts of indecent assault of a girl aged 15-16, in 1980-81 and three counts of indecent assault of a girl, 14, in 1986.

Four other charges relate to making indecent images of a child between March and July last year.

Harris was arrested as part of Operation Yewtree, which was set up last year following allegations of sexual offences relating to children against British entertainer Jimmy Savile.

Harris’s arrest was made under a strand of the investigation specifically set up to investigate the conduct of “Savile and others”.

Harris moved to the UK in 1952. He was honoured with an MBE in 1968, an OBE in 1977 and a CBE in 2006.

Last year he was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in the Queen’s birthday list.

He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 23.

Mr Harris’ lawyers have not publicly responded to the charges.

