Rolf Harris Named As Entertainer Arrested As Part Of UK Sex Abuse Investigation

Australian entertainment legend Rolf Harris has been named by British tabloid The Sun as being arrested as part of a police investigation into historic sex offences.

His identification has been in circulation on the internet for some time but this is the first time he’s been named by a major media outlet. For most Australians this will still come as a shock.

He was arrested by detectives looking into historic sex offence offences as part of an inquiry set up after the revelations about Jimmy Saville’s history of abuse.

Harris vehemently denies any wrongdoing, the paper says.

He’s been under investigation for FOUR MONTHS, according to The Sun — and has appeared on TV since his arrest in late March.

