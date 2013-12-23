Rolf Harris Is Facing Three More Sexual Assault Charges

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service has charged entertainer Rolf Harris with three more sexual assault offences.

Harris was already facing nine charges of indecent assault involving two complaints which dated back to the 1980’s.

The CPS says the new charges stem from one existing complaint as well as two new ones.

Harris faces a plea hearing on 14 January and is expected to plead not guilty.

There is more here.

