Rolf Harris Has Pleaded Not Guilty To All His Indecent Assault Charges

Australian-born entertainer Rolf Harris has pleaded not guilty to a string of indecent assault charges.

Looking every bit his 83 years, Harris stood before a brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court as his defence made the plea.

Harris is charged with six counts of indecently assaulting a 15-year-old girl in 1980 and 1981, three charges of indecent assault on a girl aged 14 in 1986, and four counts of making indecent images of a child in the first half of 2012.

Reports says Harris “struggled to stand” when the charges were formally read against him.

Prosecutor Cristine Athansius told the court that touching a victim’s body other than genital area carried a sentence of between four weeks and 18 months.

Harris was told he must not approach any of the 10 alleged victims and to not be near anyone under the age of 18 without supervision.

The matter was sent to the Crown Court for hearing on October 7.

