Rolf Harris Faces Up To 24 Years In Jail After Being Found Guilty On All Indecent Assault Charges

Guilty.

The jury only needed an extra few hours on Monday to decide that 84-year-old Rolf Harris was guilty of all 12 counts of indecent assault.

The charges related to offences against four girls between the late 1960s and mid 1980s and the jury had been asked by the judge to return only unanimous decisions on all counts.

Harris vigorously denied the charges and his support team, including daughter Bindi and wife Alwen, were so distraught with the verdict that they remained in the courtroom for almost an hour before emerging into the media scrum.

The judge, Justice Nigel Sweeney, warned Harris that he faces a long custodial sentence up to a maximum of 24 years and said that jail was “uppermost in the court’s mind”.

He did say, however, he would take submissions on Harris’ health before the sentencing hearing Friday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.