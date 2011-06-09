Someone Was Selling 19 Rolex Watches On eBay To Send His Son To College

Photo: slyfried1 via eBay

Update: We just heard back from the seller. It wasn’t eBay who ended the auction; he decided he couldn’t part with the collection after all, so he ended it himself.Everyone knows that college is expensive. Some people start saving for college from a young age, others take out loans to cover the exorbitant costs.



One California dad who apparently didn’t plan ahead has a different idea. He’s selling his entire collection of 19 Rolex watches, including several Submariners and a 1954 Turn-o-Graph, to pay for his son to attend UCLA (via Hodinkee).

From the eBay listing:

TIME TO SEND MY SON TO UCLA! I’M SELLING MY ENTIRE ROLEX “VINTAGE” & “MODERN” COLLECTION. THIS AUCTION IS FOR ALL 19 WATCHES, NO INDIVIDUAL SALES !!

Unfortunately, it looks like the seller may have to find a new way to raise the funds. eBay apparently pulled the listing once bidding had already reached $80,000, according to a comment from the seller on June 7.

Don’t miss the most expensive colleges in America >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.