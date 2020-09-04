Rolex just revamped its most iconic watch for the first time in nearly a decade — take a look

Rolex The Oyster Perpetual Submariner Rolex.

Rolex just unveiled the latest additions to its Oyster Perpetual watch collection.

The collection includes a new Oyster Perpetual Submariner and an Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date, each redesigned with calibre 3230 and calibre 3235 respectively.

Other watches in the collection include the Oyster Perpetual Datejust, the Oyster Perpetual, and the Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller.

Rolex has just unveiled its latest collection of watches, including a revamp of its iconic Oyster Perpetual Submariner series. The Submariner was last updated in 2012, according to Forbes.

The latest Rolex Submariner retails for $US8,100, while the Rolex Submariner Date goes for $US9,550. Each version has been redesigned with a 41 mm case (slightly larger than the standard 40 mm it’s been for decades), and is equipped with a new calibre (the 3230 for the Submariner, and the 3235 for the Submariner Date).

Rolex also released its new Datejust collection, which comes in a variety of different colours, and a new Sky-Dweller with a rubber strap typically reserved for Rolex’s sport watches, which retails for $US40,000.

As Business Insider previously reported, watches are often regarded as a stable asset class, alongside other “investments of passion” like artwork and jewellery. Wealthy people are increasing parking their money in real assets like these.

Check out the new Rolex line-up, including retail prices, below.

The Submariner

Rolex

Price: $US8,100

The latest Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner has been redesigned with a larger case (now 41 mm). The Submariner now uses calibre 3230.



The Submariner Date

Rolex

Price: $US9,550

The Submariner Date, also with a new 41 mm case, is slightly pricier than the Submariner. It now uses calibre 3235, and features both time and date functions.



The Submariner Date

Rolex

Price: $US39,650



The Submariner Date

Rolex

Price: $US14,300

The latest Submariners also come with a Chromalight feature display, in which the watch hands and hour markers are complete with a luminescent material that emits a blue glow when in the dark.



The Datejust 31

Rolex

Price: $US7,800

Rolex also redesigned its Datejust series, which is now equipped with calibre 2236 and the Superlative Chronometer certification. Its case is 31 mm. The new Datejust comes in four different colours and has a fluted bezel in 18-carat white gold.



The Datejust 31

Rolex

Price: $US8,050



The Datejust 31

Rolex

Price: $US8,050



The Datejust 31

Rolex

Price: $US16,050

The Datejust pictured above features a bezel comprised of 46 brilliant-cut diamonds and a Roman VI adorned with even more diamonds.



The Oyster Perpetual 41

Rolex

Price: $US5,900

Rolex also redesigned its Oyster Perpetual series, now with a larger 41 mm option in addition to the 36 mm models. The new Oyster Perpetual 41 comes with 18-carat yellow gold hands and hour markers on a silver dial.



The Oyster Perpetual 41

Rolex

Price: $US5,900

There’s also a second version of the Oyster Perpetual 41 with 18-carat white gold hands and hour markers on a bright black dial.



The Oyster Perpetual 36

Rolex

Price: $US5,600

The Oyster Perpetual 36 comes with five new, vibrant colour watch faces: pink, blue, red, green, and yellow.



The Oyster Perpetual 36

Rolex

Price: $US5,600



The Oyster Perpetual 36

Rolex

Price: $US5,600



The Oyster Perpetual 36

Rolex

Price: $US5,200



The Oyster Perpetual 36

Rolex

Price: $US5,600

The Oyster Perpetual 41 and the Oyster Perpetual 36 models are each equipped with Rolex’s new calibre 3230, which was launched earlier this year.



Rolex Sky-Dweller

Rolex

Price: $US40,000

The last new watch from Rolex is its upgraded Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller, which has 18-carat yellow gold hands and hour markers. It’s equipped with calibre 9001 and has a 42 mm Oyster case. It’s also the first Sky-Dweller to feature an Oysterflex bracelet.



