Rolex released a new watch with a feature it hasn't used since the 1950s

Rolex The Rolex Cellini Moonphase.

Rolex’s sportier models get all the glory, but the Swiss watchmaker also has a classic dress watch line that shouldn’t be missed.

Launched in 2014 and called the “Cellini,” the watches are thinner and more minimal than the rest of the Rolex lineup. They haven’t evolved much since then, but a new release at Baselworld this year is about to change that.

The Rolex Cellini Moonphase is Rolex’s newest entry in its dress watch line. The addition of a moonphase marks the first time the brand has included that complication since the 1950s, according to Hodinkee.

The moonphase complication will remain accurate for 122 years without adjustment, according to Rolex. It tells the current lunar phase with a blue disk carrying an empty ring and meteorite appliqué moon.

The date can also be read using the numerals on the edge of the white lacquer dial. The 39 mm case uses Rolex’s proprietary 18k rose gold alloy called “Everose,” and it’s paired with an alligator leather strap.

The watch will be released soon, and it carries a price tag of $US26,750.

