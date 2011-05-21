Rolex, Audi, And Loro Piana To Set Sail With World's Most Stylish Superyachts

Royal Huisman



On June 7 – 11 luxury Italian clothing brand Loro Piana, known for the world’s finest cashmere, will once again stage its Superyacht Regatta in Sardinia.Audi and Rolex lead an impressive roster of partners and sponsors for this year’s event which has a record 29 superyachts registered to compete.

The largest yacht in the running is the eye-popping 187-ft. Twizzle (above), launched last year by the Netherlands’ Royal Huisman, one of the most stylish and sophisticated superyachts on the seven seas.

Not far behind is the beautiful 179-ft. Marie built by Vitters launched last fall, which we enthused about here. After that comes another stunner, the 163-ft. Zefira built by Fitzroy Yachts which captured the Sailing yacht of the Year title at the 2011 World Superyacht Awards.

Hosted by the exclusive Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in the village of Porto Cervo, the regatta includes four days of competitive racing and a whirlwind of A-list events. The overall winner will be presented with a silver trophy specially commissioned from the UK’s royal jeweler Garrard.

