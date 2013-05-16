Former Top NFL Draft Pick Rolando McClain Retires At Age 23 After Three Arrests

www.csnbayarea.comBaltimore Ravens linebacker Rolando McClain has retired in a shock move, the team announced today.



McClain was drafted 8th overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2009. But he has had a troubled career ever since.

He was arrested in December 2011 on charges of misdemeanour assault, discharging a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

In January he was arrested for providing false information to a police officer after getting pulled over for a window tint violation.

Then, 10 days after the Ravens signed him in April, he got arrested for disorderly conduct and reportedly yelled “f*** the police” as he was taken away.

McClain was a fixture of the Oakland defence for his first two seasons in the league. But he only played 11 games last year after a falling out with the coaches. He was cut after the season.

To look on the bright side, at 23 he still has time for a comeback.

