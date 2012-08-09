Roku's CEO Expects The Company To Go Public In The Next Two Years

Anthony Wood, CEO of Roku, which makes web-connected TV boxes, told Bloomberg West on Wednesday that he “would be surprised” if the company was not publicly traded in the next two years.



“My desire is to build a large, successful company,” Wood said. “We get offers occasionally, so far we haven’t taken any of them. Our board is right now on track to eventually become a public company. That’s our plan.”

