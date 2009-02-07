Roku's $99 Web TV Box Getting YouTube, Too? (GOOG)

Nice spot by digital media blogger Dave Zatz: It looks like Roku’s $99 Netflix (NFLX) streaming box is getting access to Google’s (GOOG) YouTube, too. That’s in addition to Amazon (AMZN) streaming TV and movie rentals, which the companies announced early last month. (Roku’s device lets you watch Web video on your TV set without a computer.)



The YouTube access makes sense, but isn’t official: Zatz noticed YouTube’s logo in a screenshot showing how Amazon streaming will look on the Roku on-screen display.

This probably won’t start a rush of Roku sales, but it should make people who already own it happier.

Meanwhile, Apple’s (AAPL) Apple TV set-top box continues to look more overpriced.

See Also:

Apple TV Under Pressure: $99 Netflix Box To Get Amazon Streaming

Netflix Streaming To Be Built Into TVs

Amazon, Netflix Get Another Streaming Partner: TV Maker Vizio

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.