Roku, The Company That Bested The Apple TV, Has A New Streaming Dongle That Only Costs $US50

Roku, the company that makes set-top boxes that can turn any TV into a Web-connected smart TV for streaming video, has a new product called the Roku Stick that will do mostly the same thing for just $US50.

The Roku Stick, which is a little bigger than a thumb drive, plugs into your TV’s HDMI port, but needs a power source to work. You can plug it into the wall or a USB port if your TV has one. It’s very similar to Google’s Chromecast streaming gadget that launched last year.

Roku has over 1,200 streaming channels, including all the standard ones like Netflix and HBO GO. The company recently added YouTube too.

The Roku Stick’s remote control includes a headphone jack so you can wirelessly listen to what’s playing on your TV without disturbing others in the room.

This is the first new product Roku announced since it unveiled the Roku 3 set-top box last year. The Roku 3 got amazing, reviews. In fact, it’s better than the Apple TV. Other Roku products will be get a selection of updates as well. Roku’s first streaming box is getting a $US10 price cut dropping from $US59 to $US49 while the Roku 2 and Roku 3 streaming box will have more features but stay at the same price.

The new Roku Stick will go on sale this April. It’s available now for pre-order on Amazon.

