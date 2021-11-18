How to create, update, and reset your Roku PIN and customize preferences

Setting a Roku PIN can help you prevent unauthorized purchases and downloads on your account. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

To create, update, or reset your four-digit Roku PIN, you need to log in to your account on the Roku website.

Click “Update” in the website’s “PIN Preferences” to add or change the PIN as well as choose payment and parental controls settings.

If you forget your PIN you can easily reset it using your Roku account login information.

Roku allows you to use a four-digit PIN (personal identification number) to ensure only authorized users can make purchases. It can also be used as a parental controls feature to keep children from watching certain kinds of content. Using the Roku PIN is optional, but it’s a good idea if you are not the only person who uses the Roku player.

The Roku PIN can only be created, updated, and changed from the Roku website when logged in to your Roku account — you can’t do it using the Roku player itself.

How to add or update Roku PIN

1. Go to my.roku.com in a web browser and sign into your account, if needed.

2. In the PIN preference section, you can see your current PIN preferences. If you’ve never set up a PIN before, it should say that a PIN is not required to make purchases, and a PIN isn’t required to view content.

3. Click Update.

Go to the Roku website to create or update your PIN and PIN settings. Dave Johnson

4. If your PIN settings are currently turned off, you’ll need to select Always require a PIN to make purchases and add items from the Channel Store or Always require a PIN to make purchases.

When you select one of the options that requires using a PIN to make a purchase or add content, you can create a PIN. Dave Johnson

5. Enter your desired PIN and verify it. Both fields must match exactly.

6. Make any additional changes you want to your PIN settings. You can set your preference to use the PIN for purchases or for parental controls.

7. Click Save Changes.

How to reset your Roku PIN

Roku makes it easy to reset your PIN because, unlike most other systems that use PINs, you don’t need to know your old PIN to create a new one. You only need to be able to log into your Roku account using your username and password. And if you’ve forgotten that as well, you can perform a password recovery.

1. Go to my.roku.com in a web browser and sign in to your account, if needed. If you don’t know your password, click Forgot password? and follow the instructions to get a password reset email.

2. In the PIN Preference section, click Update.

3. Enter your desired PIN and verify it. Both fields must match exactly. Note that you don’t need to remember your old PIN to reset it or create a new one.

If you’ve forgotten your PIN, don’t worry — you don’t need to know it to make a new one. Dave Johnson

4. Make any additional changes you want to your PIN settings, including using the PIN while making purchases and if you want to use it for parental controls.

5. Click Save Changes.

Managing your Roku PIN

Roku uses a single PIN to control several different security features: making purchases, installing streaming channels, and enabling parental controls.

Using Roku PIN for purchases and adding content

When you create, update, or reset your Roku PIN on the Roku website, you always have the option to use that PIN for purchases and adding content. Here are your three options and what they do:

Always require a PIN to make purchases and add items from the Channel Store . If you save this selection, you will need to enter your PIN before making a purchase that will use the payment information saved in your Roku account. You’ll also need to enter the PIN before you install any streaming channel onto your player.

. If you save this selection, you will need to enter your PIN before making a purchase that will use the payment information saved in your Roku account. You’ll also need to enter the PIN before you install any streaming channel onto your player. Always require a PIN to make purchases . While you’ll still need to enter your PIN before making a purchase, Roku will not request your PIN before installing a streaming channel.

. While you’ll still need to enter your PIN before making a purchase, Roku will not request your PIN before installing a streaming channel. PIN is not required to make any purchase or add any items from the Channel Store. This turns off the PIN security feature for purchases and installing content. If you’re not the only person with access to the Roku player, this selection leaves you vulnerable to unintended purchases.

Using Roku PIN for Parental Controls

When you create, update, or reset your Roku PIN on the Roku website, you have the option to use that PIN for Roku’s Parental Controls feature on The Roku Channel. You have four options for setting controls using the PIN:

Little kids. If you choose this option, you can watch anything on The Roku Channel that’s rated G, TV-Y, or TV-G without a PIN. All other content — including R, NC-17, TV-MA, PG-13, TV-14, PG, TV-PG, TV-Y7, Unrated, and Not Rated requires a PIN.

If you choose this option, you can watch anything on The Roku Channel that’s rated G, TV-Y, or TV-G without a PIN. All other content — including R, NC-17, TV-MA, PG-13, TV-14, PG, TV-PG, TV-Y7, Unrated, and Not Rated requires a PIN. Young kids . With this option selected, you can watch G, PG, TV-Y, TV-G, TV-Y7, and TV-PG content on The Roku Channel without a PIN. Everything else requires a PIN.

. With this option selected, you can watch G, PG, TV-Y, TV-G, TV-Y7, and TV-PG content on The Roku Channel without a PIN. Everything else requires a PIN. Teens. When you choose Teens, you can watch TV-14, PG-13, TV-PG, PG, TV-Y, TV-Y7, TV-G, and G content on The Roku Channel without a PIN. Other content requires a PIN.

When you choose Teens, you can watch TV-14, PG-13, TV-PG, PG, TV-Y, TV-Y7, TV-G, and G content on The Roku Channel without a PIN. Other content requires a PIN. Off. This turns off Parental Controls, so anyone with the remote control can select any content.

Quick tip: Keep in mind that Roku’s Parental Controls feature only filters content on The Roku Channel. It sets no restrictions on content on any other streaming channel.



