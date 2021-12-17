6 ways to fix your Roku when it’s not connecting to WiFi

Check the internet connection

Go to the home screen. Press the left arrow on your Roku remote. Scroll down to

2. Press the right arrow to access the Settings menu. Press right for Network, then right again for the Network page.

3. Read the About page for connection information, including connection type, download speed, and signal strength. If you don’t see this information, you’re not connected to the internet.

4. If you’ve confirmed that you’re connected to the internet but you’re still having issues, scroll down to Check Connection, then press the OK button.

5. Try to stream something on your Roku to see if the problem is fixed. If not, try reconnecting your Roku to WiFi.