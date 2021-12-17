6 ways to fix your Roku when it’s not connecting to WiFi

- If your Roku isn’t connecting to WiFi, check the internet connection and restart your device.
- First, determine whether or not your Roku is connected to the internet.
- Next, pinpoint whether it’s a Roku issue or a WiFi network issue.
A strong internet connection is crucial to accessing all the content available to you on Roku. Anything less than that (weak or no internet) will interrupt streaming or keep you from accessing media entirely.
If your Roku isn’t connecting to WiFi, it’s likely due to a poor WiFi signal, a power or router issue, or a malfunctioning Roku. Try these troubleshooting steps below.
2. Press the right arrow to access the Settings menu. Press right for Network, then right again for the Network page.
3. Read the About page for connection information, including connection type, download speed, and signal strength. If you don’t see this information, you’re not connected to the internet.
4. If you’ve confirmed that you’re connected to the internet but you’re still having issues, scroll down to Check Connection, then press the OK button.
5. Try to stream something on your Roku to see if the problem is fixed. If not, try reconnecting your Roku to WiFi.
2. Press the right arrow to access the Settings menu. Scroll down to System.
3. Press the right arrow to access the System menu. Scroll down to System Restart.
4. Press the right arrow to highlight Restart, then press the OK button.
Try restarting your WiFi router and modem to see if that fixes the problem.
For information on which Roku devices work with ethernet connections, and how to connect them, check out our article on how to connect your Roku device to the internet via a wired connection.