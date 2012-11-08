This Company Released An Ad Taunting Romney After He Lost The Election

After Mitt Romney lost the presidential election to Barack Obama last night, video streaming company Roku decided to rub salt in his wounds by releasing an online ad platform that calls out the loser.



The spot is a part of Roku’s “Keep Streaming America” campaign, and faux-consoles the candidate with the quote, “Cheer up Mitt! More time to watch TV.”

Photo: Roku

Here’s the spot Roku planned to run if Obama lost.

Yes, more television is a great consolation prize for losing the presidency.

But Roku isn’t the only company that jumped on the post-election advertising bandwagon. People bashed Spirit Airlines for sending an insensitive e-mail with the subject line “Romney Wins.” Once opened, the email continued, “”Romney Wins! And so do Obama and you with these incredibly low fares!”

What do you think of Roku’s ads?

