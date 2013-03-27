Photos Of The Best Features In The New Roku 3 Streaming Box

Roku’s new streaming box, the Roku 3, is easily the best gadget in its category thanks to its clever new interface and huge library of streaming content.
You can read the full review of the Roku 3 here.
Check out the gallery below for photos of the new hardware and user interface.
Here's the new Roku 3 box. It's small and squarish and looks a lot like the Apple TV. It's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.
There's a USB port on the side so you can plug in a thumb drive with your own photos, music, or videos.
The back has a power plug, Ethernet port for connecting to the Internet (there's also WiFi), and an HDMI port for connecting to your TV.
It has all the standard buttons, plus some for gaming. It also has motion sensors, sort of like the Wii remote controller from Nintendo.
When you plug in headphones, the TV audio automatically mutes and plays through the headphones instead. Genius!
Scrolling to the right gives you more information. Sometimes Roku will suggest shows you may want to watch.
Search is the coolest feature. The Roku 3 searches for content across all streaming services and apps. You can search by title, actor, director, episode name, etc.
The Vudu store is full of movies and TV shows that you can rent or buy. The selection is about as good as what you'll find from Apple's iTunes.
