Photos Of The Best Features In The New Roku 3 Streaming Box

Roku’s new streaming box, the Roku 3, is easily the best gadget in its category thanks to its clever new interface and huge library of streaming content.



You can read the full review of the Roku 3 here.

Check out the gallery below for photos of the new hardware and user interface.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.