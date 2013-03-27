Photos Of The Best Features In The New Roku 3 Streaming Box

Steve Kovach
Roku 3

Roku’s new streaming box, the Roku 3, is easily the best gadget in its category thanks to its clever new interface and huge library of streaming content.

You can read the full review of the Roku 3 here

Check out the gallery below for photos of the new hardware and user interface.

Here's the new Roku 3 box. It's small and squarish and looks a lot like the Apple TV. It's small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.

There's a USB port on the side so you can plug in a thumb drive with your own photos, music, or videos.

The back has a power plug, Ethernet port for connecting to the Internet (there's also WiFi), and an HDMI port for connecting to your TV.

Here's the new Roku remote.

It has all the standard buttons, plus some for gaming. It also has motion sensors, sort of like the Wii remote controller from Nintendo.

Volume buttons on the side. But the real magic is on the other side of the remote...

See that headphone jack?

When you plug in headphones, the TV audio automatically mutes and plays through the headphones instead. Genius!

Here's a look at the redesigned Roku interface. Your apps live here.

Scrolling to the right gives you more information. Sometimes Roku will suggest shows you may want to watch.

Here's a look at Roku's selection of downloadable apps. There are a ton to choose from.

There are also a bunch of simple games. Most aren't that great, but...

There is Angry Birds Space!

Search is the coolest feature. The Roku 3 searches for content across all streaming services and apps. You can search by title, actor, director, episode name, etc.

The list automatically populates as you type.

You can get brief bios on directors and actors.

And you can scroll through videos that director/actor is involved with.

The search function lets you choose what service you want to watch the content on. Very cool.

The Vudu store is full of movies and TV shows that you can rent or buy. The selection is about as good as what you'll find from Apple's iTunes.

Now let's talk smartphones...

Click here to see 10 ways the Samsung Galaxy S4 is better than the iPhone 5 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

features sai-us