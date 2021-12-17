ROKT has become the third most valuable tech company in Australia, after it pocketed $458 million in new funding. Photo: Supplied

The e-commerce unicorn has pocketed $458 million in funding thanks to a round led by Tiger Global.

The raise bumped ROKT’s value up to $2.75 billion, making it Australia’s third most valuable tech company.

The raise sets a new record for the largest single venture capital raise in Australian history.

Rokt, the e-commerce marketing startup helmed by former Jetstar boss Bruce Buchanan, has raised an eye-watering $458 million and is now worth $2.75 billion, making it the third most-valuable privately owned Australian tech company.

The raise, which was led by US capital giant Tiger Global, sets a new record for the largest single venture capital raise in Australian history, outpacing the $350 million pocketed by the Queensland-based simPRO just last month.

After securing unicorn status in July this year, Buchanan said this would close the book on future private share issuances until it goes public in the US in 2023.

He said the company expects to round out the year with $230 million in revenue, up from the $100 million it pocketed last year that fell shy of its forecasts as a result of hurt businesses reeling from pandemic shockwaves in the travel and entertainment sectors.

According to reports, ROKT has enjoyed an annual growth rate of 65% over the last five years, which Buchanan is confident can be maintained at a rate of at least 50%, despite major plans to scale.

“Customers are demanding a more relevant e-commerce experience and businesses need to ensure they have the right economics to be able to grow,” he said.

“Our technology solves these two problems by optimising every element of the transaction moment, both for relevancy and value for each individual customer, enabling digital businesses to remove irrelevant clutter and double their profitability.”

Another booster for the company’s forecasted revenue, Buchanan said, has been Apple’s newly-introduced privacy changes, which have forced businesses to get the most out of their own data.

“That means businesses like ourselves that help first-party [data] companies like Ticketmaster use their own data in a smarter way, have really flourished,” Buchanan said.

“This world of handing your data out to a lot of third-party players and not knowing where it goes is disappearing very quickly. Yet marketers still want to reach audiences, and the number of channels is less and less all the time.”

Rokt has fostered serious investor interest in the Asia-Pacific region since it was founded in 2012.

Buchanan said the firm will now turn to drumming up interest in the US ahead of its IPO after securing backing from US players like Wellington Management, Whale Rock Capital Management, and Pavilion Capital.

He said their involvement in Friday’s raise should help others better understand the way ROKT works in the US market, both leading up to and after its IPO.

“We wanted to do one big final round to get our shareholders aligned to US capital markets,” he said.

The startup plans to use the cash to go on an acquisition spree, with a focus on usurping smaller e-commerce competitors operating in foreign markets, and may have a lead on industries and customer demographics where ROKT is weaker.

It will also invest heavily in research and development, along with building out its staff — which already employs some 400 people — to more than 550 people next year.

The company has spent much of the year a dark horse, after a flurry of mid-year rumours tipped it for a public offering as early as this year.

ROKT ranks among the top three most valuable Australian tech darlings, behind Canva and Airwallex, which in September bagged $55 billion and $5.5 billion valuations respectively.