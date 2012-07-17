This Is Digital Marketers' Biggest Stress Inducer—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Photo: By star5112 on Flickr

A survey conducted by the Association of National Advertisers found that digital marketers’ main concern is ROI. In fact, 62 per cent said that their main concern is the inability to prove ROI. The survey also listed which media platforms have increased the most among marketers (online video, like YouTube) and other forms of digital growth.Dynamic Signal, a social CRM provider, raised $13.3 million in series B funding. The company was led by VC firm Venrock and raised money from existing investors like Trinity Ventures and Cox Enterprises as well as new investor Time Warner.



Digiday argues that agencies need to make more content.

German ad agency Kolle Rebbe actually made an edible cookbook as a stunt for a publishing company client. The books were distributed as promotional items to top business partners.

Jamie Robinson has been promoted to the new executive creative director at San Francisco-based Pereira & O’Dell. She is best known for her work on “The Inside Experience” for Intel and Toshiba, and the creative “LEGO Click” campaign.

Telemundo and iVillage have partnered up to appeal to a female, Hispanic audience. Their new site is called Mujer de Joy.

Honest Tea released its first-ever integrated campaign called “Refreshingly Honest.” Check out the TV spot here.

Peter Mayer announced that it has hired five new employees including Nate Batts, Nicole Chopin, Larry Clark, Courtney Cola, and Matt Ketchum.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.