Rohan Silva is willing to pay someone €100,000 to lead his cool Lisbon startup hub

Second Home cofounder Rohan Silva is looking for someone to head up his new startup space in Lisbon and he’s willing to pay them up to €100,000 (£70,205).

The former advisor to Prime Minister David Cameron wrote a Medium post this week advertising the position of Second Home country manager for Portugal.

Second Home, renowned for being one of the coolest coworking spaces in London, announced it was expanding to Lisbon earlier this month with the help of a £6.5 million funding round.

“We are looking for an outstanding leader to be our Portugal country manager — building and launching our operations in Lisbon, with a view to further locations in the years ahead,” wrote Silva and cofounder Sam Alderton on Medium.

“Second Home Lisbon will be based in the Mercado da Ribeira, in Cais do Sodre — and will be the most exciting place to work and play in the city,” the pair claim.

“The space will include a 400-person events space for live music, films and events; a 100m worktable snaking along the length of the building, and a late-night bar with a bookshop inside.”

The salary for the role is €80,000 (£56,163) to €100,000 (£70,205) depending on experience.

Second Home was launched just off Brick Lane in 2014 with backing from the likes of Big Brother creator and Arts Council England chair Sir Peter Bazalgette and former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O’Neill.

