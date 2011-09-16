The Most Notorious Rogue Traders In History

Photo: Vincent Diamante, Flickr
Today UBS unexpectedly announced a rogue trading scandal adding yet another blow to the embattled Swiss bank.Kweku Adoboli, 31, was arrested by police in London for his alleged rogue trading scheme that lost UBS a whopping $2 billion.
Adoboli might be joining a group of other rogue traders who’ve lost their firms a lot of money.
Société Générale's 'rogue trader' Jerome Kerviel lost the French bank approximately $6.7 billion through arbitrage of equity derivatives.
His unauthorised trades racked up a $6.7 billion loss that was revealed in 2008.
In October 2010, he was sentenced to three years in prison.
He's planning to appeal.
Leeson was a derivatives broker at Barings Bank where his unauthorised trading on Nikkei futures accumulated losses of $1.3 billion.
This eventually led to the collapse of the oldest U.K. investment bank.
Leeson moved to Singapore where he enjoyed a lavish lifestyle and made plenty of money for a few months.
For a time, he was able to hide his mounting losses in a special account known as the 'five eights' account.
He was eventually caught and sentenced to five years in a Singapore prison in 1995. In prison, he acquired cancer and his wife left him.
He was released in 1999 and now does keynote speeches.
Yang Yanming, a former securities trader and head of China Great Wall Trust and Investment Corporation, was sentenced to death by a Chinese high court in late 2005 for embezzling millions of dollars.
He refused to reveal the whereabouts of 65 million yuan ($9.52 million) of the misappropriated funds.
He was the first finance executive to receive the death penalty in China.
Jonathan Bunn worked as a broker at Lewis Charles Securities where he wasn't allowed to prop trade, but he managed to do it anyway by tricking back office employees by writing out false-deal slips.
Bunn shorted 7 million HSBC shares using Lewis Charles Securities money. His accumulated losses were $3.91 million.
As a result, Bunn was banned from the industry by the Financial Services Authority.
In addition, Lewis Charles laid off some of its employees.
Rusnack, a currency trader at Allfirst Bank, lost a total of $691 million on his bets.
AIB Group, Allfirst's parent company, sold the firm to M&T Bank. More than 1,000 employees lost their jobs thanks to Rusnack's losses.
Brian Hunter, an ex-trader with the now-defunct Amaranth hedge fund, bet on natural gas futures back in 2006 that caused the fund to lose $6.6 billion.
Earlier this year the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission fined him $30 million for manipulating gas prices.
In 1995, it was revealed that Japan's Daiwa Bank suffered a $1.1 billion loss thanks to more than 30,000 unauthorised trades in bonds over a period of 11 years from Iguchi.
He was imprisoned in 1996.
In 1994, Robert Citron was Treasurer-Tax Collector for Orange County, California.
As treasurer, Citron used a series of highly-leveraged deals that included repurchase agreements and floating rate notes. At one point he was able to achieve leverage 292%.
The funds he managed were worth around $8 billion, but he was counting on interest rates remaining low or else he stood to lose big time.
Interest rates did rise and as a result, Orange County losses amounted to $2 billion and the county was forced into Chapter 9 bankruptcy.
Yasuo Hamakana, who was once nick-named 'Mr. Five per cent' and 'Mr. Copper' because of his aggressive trading style in the copper market, caused Sumitomo to lose $2.6 billion from his unauthorised copper trades on the London Metal Exchange.
As a result of his rogue trade, Hamakana was sentenced to eight years in prison in 1988. He was released in July 2005, a year before his sentence was supposed to end.
