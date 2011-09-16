The Most Notorious Rogue Traders In History

Leeson was a derivatives broker at Barings Bank where his unauthorised trading on Nikkei futures accumulated losses of $1.3 billion.

This eventually led to the collapse of the oldest U.K. investment bank.

Leeson moved to Singapore where he enjoyed a lavish lifestyle and made plenty of money for a few months.

For a time, he was able to hide his mounting losses in a special account known as the 'five eights' account.

He was eventually caught and sentenced to five years in a Singapore prison in 1995. In prison, he acquired cancer and his wife left him.

He was released in 1999 and now does keynote speeches.