Here are two theories on what the new 'Star Wars' spinoff movie could be about

Disney announced Thursday the title of the first “Star Wars” spinoff movie, “Rogue One.”

“Rogue One” will take place outside the events of the core “Star Wars” movie franchise, Episodes I through IX. It will be the first of three spinoffs Disney has planned over the next six years.

Disney didn’t give any details about the movie other than its release date (December 16, 2016) and one cast member (Felicity Jones). But based on the title, I have some theories on what the movie will be about.

In the various “Star Wars” books, comics, cartoons, and video games, Rogue Squadron is a group of X-Wing pilots led by Luke Skywalker. The squadron formed shortly after the events of “A New Hope” (the first “Star Wars” movie from 1977 where Luke blows up the Death Star). Rogue Squadron was made up of the best pilots, and they go on a lot of adventures. The Rogue Squadron video games for Nintendo 64 and Gamecube were especially good.

But Rogue Squadron’s story ended before “The Empire Strikes Back” and we never really got to see them in action on the big screen.

Just to be clear, this is pure speculation on my part, but I think there are two possible scenarios for “Rogue One.”

The first will tell the story how the original Rogue Squadron formed under Luke Skywalker and Wedge Antilles. The problem with that is the actors who played those characters are way too old to look the part. Denis Lawson (the actor who played Wedge) is 77. Mark Hamill is 63.

On the other hand, that story could be told through the perspective of another pilot, perhaps the one played by Felicity Jones.

I think it’s more likely “Rogue One” will take place in the same timeframe as the upcoming trilogy, which begins on December 18, 2015 with the release of “The Force Awakens.” That movie takes place about 30 years after “Return of the Jedi.”

If the galaxy faces some sort of new threat, maybe “Rogue One” will be about the formation of a new Rogue Squadron led by Felicity Jones’ character. “Rogue One” sounds like a fighter pilot call sign to me, so maybe Jones will be the leader of this new fighter squadron.

Again, I’m just spitballing here. There are also a lot of other theories about the spinoff movies and what they will be about:

Some think one movie will be about a young Han Solo.

Some think one movie will be about the bounty hunter Boba Fett.

Some think one movie will be about the heist the Rebels pulled off to steal the plans for the second Death Star.

And probably a lot more.

Maybe “Rogue One” will be about some of those things. Maybe it will be totally different. But it will be fun to speculate over the next year.

